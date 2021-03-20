The municipal group of Citizens «is more united than ever in the need to promote change at the Murcia City Council ». This was stated this Saturday by his spokesman, Mario Gómez, who reaffirmed the “absolute need for this motion of censure to end corruption and return to Murcia the dignity of having a clean and transparent government team.

Gomez asked the PP “not to continue ‘working’ to derail this initiative, because we already know how it ‘works’: buying wills, offering charges and insulting, attacking and belittling those of us who are only trying to banish from the Glorieta a way of doing politics that only serves the interests of a few ».

The spokesman also remarked the “total support” for the motion of censure, which will be debated next week by both the municipal group and the entire party. «Let them lose all hope, the motion will not be withdrawn and will be debated so that all Murcians can see what each group really wants, if regeneration, transparency and cleanliness; or corruption, clientelistic networks and crony capitalism ”.