Mario Gómez is not satisfied with the criminal complaint filed against him by the Popular Party for alleged infidelity in the custody of documents and violation of secrets. The first deputy mayor and spokesman for Citizens in the Murcia City Council accused the mayor, José Ballesta, of trying to silence him for denouncing the alleged corruption in public procurement in the City Council.

“I am totally calm, those who have to be concerned are those who have committed possible irregularities in the contracts that the UDEF is investigating,” he said in reference to the investigation in the Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged division of minor contracts in various councils of the City Council of the capital.

In a press release, Mario Gómez regrets that “instead of receiving the support of José Ballesta to work for a more transparent and objective hiring, the mayor of Murcia tries to silence those of us who have been fighting from the beginning of the mandate so that public contracting of this City Council is no longer news in the criminal jurisdiction as, unfortunately, is happening with the case ‘Pedanías’ «.

Also, the councilor for Development warns the popular that it has the support of both the regional direction of Citizens and the other three councilors of the municipal group. Mario Gómez says that these “have closed ranks saying that going against any of the four is going against the entire municipal group in particular, and all the affiliates, supporters and voters that we represent in general.”

He also reported that the moment he receives the complaint letter “I will take to the last consequences the false accusations made against me by the PP.”