The Councilor for Development and Infrastructure and Deputy Mayor of Murcia, Mario Gómez, had to intervene on behalf of the Capital City Council. He did not hesitate, at the beginning of his speech, to respond to the political allusions of Díez de Revenga about the change of decision on the works. “It was a historical demand to eliminate the gap that the train represented on the surface” and if this elimination is a reality “it is thanks to the fact that the works have been carried out since the beginning with the burying of the tracks.”

The deputy mayor insisted that if it had been done differently, “today we would not be here, in this departure lounge visiting the works” of the underground station. In his opinion, that “temporary period would have been extended over time and the burial would not be a reality.”

Gómez added that thanks to the “demands and efforts” of Murcia and a government “that was clear about the needs of Murcia”, “the underground is a reality, a work that is not paralyzed or temporary.” After underlining that Murcia, and the Region, was “in tow” and years behind in rail transport in general and in High Speed ​​in particular, Gómez commented that it had taken a lot of work to coordinate the work with the three administrations involved ( Ministry, Autonomous Community and Municipal), as well as from the economic point of view. «Everything so that it arrives as soon as possible and in the best conditions, without the temporary nature that was planned.