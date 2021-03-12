The councilor for Citizens in Murcia does not believe that the situation will be repeated in the City Council Mario Gómez, along with Ana Martínez Vidal, this Wednesday. / Guillermo Carrión / AGM

Mario Gómez explained that he knew the news of the deactivation of the motion of censure for THE TRUTH and, in principle, he showed disbelief. The Murcia City Councilor stressed that the action of Isabel Franco, Valle Miguélez and Francisco Álvarez seems to him “a disloyalty, especially after having signed the motion” and that they have not been able to measure up to the situation.

Regarding the motion in the Murcia City Council, he emphasizes that he does not believe that it will be repeatedQuite the contrary, because “up to now my colleagues have always shown that they are by my side.”