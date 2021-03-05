The first deputy mayor and spokesman for Citizens in Murcia, Mario Gómez, reported to the National Police an alleged corruption plot in the hiring of the City Council, as recognized by the councilor himself to the digital media ‘eldiario.es’.

Gómez admits that he filed the complaint with the Economic and Fiscal Crimes Unit (UDEF) on October 19, 2020, after a graffiti appeared against him near his house, and three days later he contributed to the Police “more than three ‘gigas’ of documentation, with files and contracts with companies suspected of being direct awards “, says ‘eldiario.es’. More than 200 folders with information in which Gómez shoots against the government team of which he is part.

The bulk of Gómez’s complaint is made up of the Parks and Gardens contract, valued at 70 million euros. The matter has already been reported to the Prosecutor’s Office by the PSOE. The public prosecutor also received a complaint from the lawyer Diego de Ramón about the award of the Christmas lights. The maintenance contract for police vehicles is also in question. There were three offers, yes, but members of the same family, according to the information from ‘eldiario.es’, which always cites Mario Gómez as a source.

The situation of the PP-Cs coalition is already becoming unsustainable with these crossed denunciations. The popular filed a complaint against Gómez this week for infidelity in the custody of documents and disclosure of secrets.

The mayor, José Ballesta, appeals to the leadership of Cs to be able to remove Mario Gómez from his duties, but for now the party has endorsed its councilor.