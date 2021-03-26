If there was a speech that was expected with expectation yesterday, that was that of Mario Gómez, spokesman for Ciudadanos in the municipal group and former deputy mayor with his popular government partners until 15 days ago. Gómez was begging, since he did not attend the meeting prior to the plenary session with the media, despite the fact that it was scheduled. The reasons given were that he was in a last minute meeting with his three groupmates.

He had to intervene in the plenary session in fifth place, after the mayoral candidate and the mayor, and the spokesmen of the PP and PSOE. It was already almost 12.50 pm and he began by showing the conviction that it was “an important day for the municipality that will be part of its history,” while stating that it was not pleasant to sign a motion of censure against those who had been its partners. “But if the municipality suffers, it would suffer more” if they had not, he said, adding that “we have chosen not to be part of the rot.”

Gómez reproached the PP that they were “experts in not complying with what they sign; you, Ballesta, do not know how to govern in coalition “and recalled that they signed a pact to improve the services of Murcia in” a framework of unity of action and management, but not of policies, because PP and Cs are not the same party ” .

Instead, he said, in these two years his group has only obtained from its partners “deception, blockade and abuse of power”, “and lying should not come for free; those who lie and look good are the worst, “he said in reference to former mayor Ballesta.

“They wanted accomplices, not partners, and when they saw that they did not have them, they tried to destroy them to work as if they had an absolute majority,” he insisted, recalling the report of more than 30 pages that he delivered to both the ex-mayor and the rest of the corporation with which Gómez considered that they were irregularities committed by the General Services in municipal contracting.

“And far from investigating him and debugging responsibilities, what he did was block the replacement of the head of the Service and open two files for me, one for harassment and the other for false complaints,” he said, recalling that both were archived. And he also referred to the “brutal harassment campaign” that he had suffered “and that he would suffer again as long as he did not sign contracts” that he did not see clear. At this point, he recalled the last criminal complaint that the PP filed against him for the alleged crimes of infidelity in the custody of public documents and violation of secrets. “I am looking forward to receiving it to defend myself, but I fear that it will not reach me,” he said, criticizing that the mayor tried a couple of days ago to negotiate his withdrawal in exchange for the motion being withdrawn.

“With the crimes there is no negotiation and much less to ‘paste’ for some chairs,” said the spokesman for the orange formation, who insisted that all the complaints against him “are false and unfounded; they have no content or justification. ‘

The one who was first deputy mayor then referred to the investigation of several contracts that are in the Prosecutor’s Office, where they have arrived from the Udef of the National Police and due to a complaint filed by the PSRM-PSOE. “Who was billed for the videos of the Parks and Gardens contract?” and “how is it possible that the company that was finally awarded the contract started making the videos four months before the specifications were published?” asked the orange spokesman.

Mario Gómez ended his speech by stating that he hoped that the motion would “remove you and people like you from the institution, Mr. Ballesta; Ciudadanos has chosen not to be part of the corruption and rottenness. And paraphrasing the singer-songwriter Joan Baez he added: “If you don’t fight, you’ll end up being part of them.”