Added a “Yes / No” option for events: if you choose “Yes”, an event will take place at regular intervals during the match

New challenges have been added “Tee” (tee is the nail that holds the ball on the first pitch of each court), “Approach” and “Putter” (club dedicated to the Green, the area around the hole), other challenges can be obtained from the Fire Bros in the practice area in each city

A “lesson” has been added for rolling shots and fighting the wind, other lessons can be learned from the Hammer Bros in the practice area in each city

Fixes related to game progression

When a swing is attempted, “swing” appears on the screen

Fixed balance for swing control

Changes related to the appearance of the opposing player’s name

The communication status is also shown during the match

Adjusted the positions of the character information displayed during the game

Fixed the production of results

Introduced general balances and corrections

