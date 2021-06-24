Nintendo has released a new trailer for Mario Golf: Super Rush, which sees the Italian champion Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso struggling with the sporting title.

The athlete is part of the National Professional Team of the Italian Golf Federation and could represent Italy in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Thanks to motion sensors, we can use the Joy-Con to faithfully reproduce our movements and test our golfing skills. Those who prefer more traditional controls need not worry, as it will also be possible to play using the keys.

I remind you that Mario Golf: Super Rush will be available starting tomorrow, June 25, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can find more information on the title in our previous article. Good vision.

The mustachioed plumber, icon of video games, passes from the virtual green to the real one in the company of the athlete of the Federgolf National Team who will participate in the next Tokyo Olympics. Thanks to special controls that allow you to use the Joy-Con of the Nintendo Switch console like a real golf club, Mario Golf: Super Rush is able to give all fans the feeling of being on a real playing field. But not only that: it is a party game in all respects and within everyone’s reach!

June 24, 2021 – The summer season has begun and, this year more than ever, it brings with it the desire to stay and have fun together. When it comes to playing together, there is really no better ally than the most famous mustachioed plumber in the world, who for over 35 years entertains young and old with some of the most popular multiplayer games ever. Super Mario makes its return up Nintendo Switch and is ready once again to give unforgettable moments of shared fun with the brand new Mario Golf: Super Rush. A party game to be enjoyed in the company of friends or the whole family which, with its frenetic pace and its golf revisited in a multiplayer key, has also won over a true golf player, Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso.

The champion, who is part of the National Professional Team of the Italian Golf Federation and is one of the possible players who will represent Italy at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had fun in the company of the latest video game by Super Mario thanks to the special movement controls that simulate a real golf club and to the many modes, from the most classic to the craziest, that characterize it. The professional golfer, born in ’96, is a proette who regularly competes in the Ladies European Tour (LET), the greatest European circuit, and among its most important results we find the gold medal at the European Qualifier of the US Women’s Open in 2019 and the third position in the LET access ranking which guaranteed her entry to the circuit in 2020, for the fourth year.

The virtual green, however, is decidedly different from the real one and, contrary to what one might think, the victory for Lucrezia is not always taken for granted: on the other hand, Mario Golf: Super Rush it’s more than just a game of golf and you don’t need to be a skilled golfer to hit the hole! The gaming experience is indeed accessible and fun, also thanks to the special movement controls *: just hold a controller Nintendo Switch Joy-Con as if it were a real golf club and the character will faithfully reproduce all the movements and swings of the player. For those who prefer a more traditional gamer experience, it is still possible to play with the buttons in a classic way.

With Mario Golf: Super Rush, players will be able to choose from a rich cast of 16 characters from the Mushroom Kingdom, each with different strengths and with their own unique special moves: from the iconic Mario is Luigi, passing through the princess Peach is Toad, up to the more unusual ones like King Bob-omb is Plakkoopa. Each game will always be different from the previous one thanks to six different settings to choose from, which include standard routes, but also those with special dangers that can make the matches unpredictable and exciting.

It will be possible to tackle the fairway with up to three other companions locally and online** in tons of game modes, including the innovative Speed ​​Golf, a very special race in which the players start in unison and run along the course to be the first to put the ball in the hole. For the more adventurous it is also available Golf battle, an even more frenetic variant of the Speed ​​Golf in which nine holes are in play at the same time: the first player to score three holes is entitled to victory and it is therefore essential to always stay in front of the opponents in order not to risk losing.

Without forgetting the more classic modes, first of all Golf Standard, where every shot counts and the lowest score triumphs. Finally, lone players will be able to experience an adventure that tells the path from beginners to professionals in Golf Adventure. With your own Mii customized, they will be able to learn to play and face a series of challenges while interacting with well-known characters of the Kingdom of Mushrooms. By gradually gaining experience it will be possible to level up and customize your virtual avatar, which can also be used in multiplayer modes.

With Mario Golf: Super Rush, the Mario Golf series returns in the fastest chapter ever, this time on Nintendo Switch. From the June 25, 2021 players can join many different characters from the world of Super Mario in different multiplayer modes or alone.