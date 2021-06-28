After several weeks in the first place, the reign of Insomniac Games with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has come to an end thanks to Mario Golf: Super Rush. This new exclusive from Nintendo switch has positioned itself as the best-selling game of the week in UK, while the rest of the top 10 is made up of almost the same titles as always.

The only new game this week was Scarlet Nexus, which unfortunately debuted in eighth place. Sold best in PlayStation, with the PS5 contributing to 58 percent of sales, and the PS4 contributing 21 percent. Games like FIFA 21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla occupy the rest of the list that you can see below:

1. Mario Golf: Super Rush

2. FIFA 21

3. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

7. Minecraft (Switch)

8. Scarlet Nexus

9. Ring Fit Adventure

10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fountain: GamesIndustry