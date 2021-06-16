Mario Golf: Super Rush gets a first vote on the new issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu and it is a positive evaluation, even if it does not appear to be the highest rated game in the magazine, for this edition.

Mario Golf: Super Rush for Nintendo Switch gets 33/40, coming from three “8” and a “9”, therefore a good rating for the new arcade golf game from Nintendo, pending all the other reviews that will arrive later, close to the release date set for on June 25, 2021.

Mario Golf: Super Rush presents the return of the series on Nintendo Switch

The vote higher of this issue of Famitsu goes however to Samurai Warriors 5: the new chapter of the famous musou-style action game by Omega Force and Koei Tecmo, which demonstrates how the series is still going very strong in Japan, also taking a nice 35/40 from the Japanese editorial staff.

So let’s see all four votes for as many reviews that have been published in the new issue of Famitsu, now a real tradition also for Western newspapers, as the magazine in question is always rather indicative of Japanese tastes: