Nintendo is taking great care in expanding the catalog of classics available on Nintendo Switch Online. Through this subscription, players have at their disposal many titles belonging to a bygone era and which have made the history of video games. In the last few hours, Nintendo has announced that this catalog will expand further with the arrival of Mario Golf on Nintendo Switch Online.

Through your account Twitter official, Nintendo announced that Mario Golf is coming to Nintendo Switch Online on April 15, 2022 + Add-on Pack. Therefore, the list of classics present thanks to the subscription is still expanding.

Mario Golf is a sports video game dedicated to golf released in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. Mario Golf indeed allows you to compete in ten different modes, with fourteen characters with unique abilities, such as Mario, Yoshi, Peach, but also Donkey Kong and Wario. In this peculiar golf game, users have the ability to distract their opponents to miss the decisive shot and can even place bets in multiplayer mode.

Get into the swing! ⛳ Tee off with Mario and friends when Mario Golf comes to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 4/15. # Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/bB4ujaj59F – Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 7, 2022

The title dedicated to the most loved plumber in videogames however, it is not the only classic coming this month for Nintendo Switch Online. Nintendo has indeed issued the list of free games coming in April 2022which we talked about in detail in our article.

In addition, the Mario series does not just re-propose old classics of the past, but tries to innovate every year by always offering new titles and expanding its universe. Recently, the first wave of the new circuits contained in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Passwhere eight new tracks from different chapters of the racing game series have been introduced (here you can find the review of the Additional Paths Pass).

Therefore, the catalog of classics for Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on package expands even more with the arrival of Mario Golf, which will certainly entertain fans of the videogame and sports series.