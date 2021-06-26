From Nintendo eShop comes the usual ranking of games best sellers on the specific digital delivery of Nintendo Switch for this week, he sees Mario Golf: Super Rush is Among Us at the top, the first among retail games and the second for those available exclusively digitally.

Mario Golf: Super Rush easily conquers the top of the general classification, as was presumed, considering that it is the new major internal production for Nintendo Switch. To learn more about the game, we refer you to the review of Mario Golf: Super Rush, which presents itself as another excellent multiplayer solution for the console in question.

In second position of the general ranking we find Among Us, which is also the first as regards the one dedicated only to games in digital, while below we find NBA 2K21, the return of Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Gold Edition and the usual Minecraft.

As for digital games, therefore, Among Us is first followed by Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun !, Little Nightmares, Contra Anniversary Collection and Cuphead, let’s see the two top ten.

All Games

Mario Golf: Super Rush Among Us NBA 2K21 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition Mincraft Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! Hades Zelda: Breath of the Wild Game Builder Garage Little Nightmares

Download-only Games