Mario Giordano attacks Chiara Ferragni: “She looked like Mother Teresa”

Chiara Ferragni still under attack for the Balocco pandoro case: this time it is the journalist Mario Giordano who has attacked the influencer on the pages of The truth.

“It looked like Mother Teresa in the Via Montenapoleone version. Instead he was a piranha. Contradictory, fellow followers: it is not true that Chiara Ferragni helped children suffering from cancer – she wrote – it is not true that she advertised Pandoro Balocco to increase donations, it is not true that she increased sales to finance the children's hospital. And above all it is not true that she personally contributed to the solidarity project.”

The host of Out of the core, then, he explained: “To be honest, she didn't put a penny into it. But on the other hand she collected the million euros. The authority says that 'they made it clear to consumers that by purchasing a Ferragni-designed pandoro they would contribute to a donation to the Regina Margherita children's hospital in Turin'. However it wasn't like that. The selling price of pandoro with the Ferragni brand, in fact, had almost tripled, from 3.68 to 9.37 euros, but none of the money collected from those sales actually ended up helping sick children”.