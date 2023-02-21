Mario Giordano: “A correspondent from Fuori dal Coro attacked. Just a few words for Fedez tonight”

“Another correspondent attacked for reporting criminals, squatters and drug dealers. These are the investigations of ‘Fuori dal Coro’. A hug to the talented Costanza Tosi. For you Fedez tonight just a few words. Only two and no service, don’t delude yourself Fedez “. With these words entrusted to Twitter Mario Giordano wanted to comment on the attack suffered by one of his correspondents and tease the rapper.

In particular, the journalist posted a photograph in which the attacked journalist appears. The joke about the investigation refers to the alleged news, denied by the presenter, of an investigation by Fedez’s homosexuality programme. According to the singer, the Rete 4 program had thought of preparing an investigation into the alleged homosexuality of the Milanese rapper. Investigating primarily among Fedez’s friends.

Warned of the intentions of the Mediaset editorial staff by one of his friends, Fedez then picked up the phone to give the journalist author of the future report a foursome. Shortly after, however, Giordano denied everything: “Dear Fedez, you were wrong: Out of the box he never sent any journalist to ask questions about your sexual orientation”.