As of May 26, the games Super Mario Advance, Super Mario World: Super Mario Advance 2 and Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3 will be available to all members with a subscription to the service Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library.

The membership plan Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers all the same great benefits of a membership of Nintendo Switch Onlinebut with access to a library of classic games from Nintendo 64, SEGA Genesis™ and gameboy advance with added online gaming features. A paid membership of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack also provides access to the DLC of Animal Crossing ™: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradiseto the pass of the reinforcement course of Mario Kart ™ 8 Deluxe already the expansion splatoon octo ™ 2* at no additional cost.

Via: Youtube