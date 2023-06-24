Immediately after Nintendo conclude his 40-minute presentation at the direct with a look at the next platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonderfans all over the internet have been posting about how much they love Mario’s new form that turns him into a giant elephant man.

launching in nintendoswitch on October 20, it’s the latest side-scrolling adventure in 2D for our favorite plumber. showing to Mario With his crew stomping on Goombas and sliding down rails, the game features gameplay mechanics familiar to the classic line of games, but with new consumable power-ups, like the Wonder Flower that unleashes the fantasy of the game world by bringing things like blocks and pipes to life.

But the new object that has captured the attention of the Internet is a small power up tomato-like that resembles the face of an elephant. Once Mario eats it, it metamorphoses into a red-shirted mastodon that will completely obliterate enemies. It’s a total change from the days of mario-kitten.

Is this Mario Elephant that the internet is in love with. Although Twitter user RubberNinja said he felt “uncomfortable” seeing Mario transforming into an elephant, specifically because the “nopor is going to be so fucking weird”, the rest of Twitter is making memes about the ironic new look of the character from Nintendo.

There are illustrations that people were able to create faster than I could write this blog post, with Elephant Mario starring in scenes that their creators would not like at all. But for the most part, people are having fun with how ridiculous and unexpected it is. Mario elephant. And some of the trailer comments are dying to see other characters, like Daisy and Peachalso become elephants.

This is the new Mario power up pic.twitter.com/Xn2IcQtWVo — (seika ijichi voice) it’s pride month nijika. (@DogabakiEmperor) June 21, 2023

And my favourite:

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I can understand why people are captivated by Mario Elephant. It is one of its first new forms since perhaps the mario kitty in Super Mario 3D World.