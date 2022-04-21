Tell me licensed! Jonathan Angles, imitator of Mario ‘el Pájaro’ Gómez in season 16 of “Yo soy”, celebrated on his social networks that he finally obtained his professional title that certifies him as a graduate in Administration from the Andean University of Cusco. This is just over a year after announcing that he had approved his support with a 17 grade, in addition to having obtained a distinction for it.

YOU CAN SEE: Adolfo Aguilar compares Karen Schwarz with Danna Paola: “They have brought her from Spain”

Imitator of Mario ‘el Pajaro’ Gómez is now licensed

In his April 20 post, Jonathan Angles He thanked his loved ones and recognized the effort he made to be professional.

“Bachelor of Administration. Thank God, my parents and my University for the education they gave me all these years,” he wrote.

“Also thank me for never throwing in the towel and always fighting for my dreams. Without a doubt, this is a unique moment in my life” expressed the impersonator of Argentine singer Mario ‘el Pajaro’ Gómez.

20.4.2022 | Publication of the impersonator of Mario ‘el Pajaro’ Gómez from “Yo soy”. Photo: Jonathan Angles/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Morán will return to “Yo soy” for a new season: “Back home, for the last time

Gaona congratulates the imitator of ‘Pájaro’ Gómez

One of the first to congratulate the achievement obtained by Jonatan Angles was the Peruvian rocker Gaona. “Congratulations, my brother,” wrote the interpreter of “Give me a sign” and “Let me feel it.”