In recent months, the vote of DLL ZAN it is getting harder and harder, controversies are on the agenda and, now, it has started too the Vatican State. The religious part of the country seems to want to slow down even more everything, but Mario Draghi replied for lines.

The Prime Minister he replied to the Vatican that he would argue that the Zan DDL would violate the Concordat. In a long speech in parliament, Mario Draghi made things clear, without offending anyone:

Without wishing to enter into the merits of the question, what I mean with respect to the latest developments I mean that ours is a secular state. A secular state, do you understand? It is not a confessional state. So Parliament is certainly free to debate and legislate. Not only this, I mean that our legal system contains all the guarantees to verify that our laws always respect constitutional principles and international commitments. Including the Concordat with the Church.

Then there are the preventive constitutionality checks in the competent parliamentary committees. So it is again Parliament that is the first to discuss constitutionality. And then there are the subsequent checks in the constitutional court.

Mario Draghi also explained why it is important to preserve the secularism of the country especially in a historical period like this:

“And I would like to remind you that ‘Secularism is the protection of pluralism and cultural diversity’. Then I want to remind you that yesterday Italy signed a declaration with 16 other European countries expressing concern about the articles of law in Hungary that discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation. These are the statements that I feel like making today, without going into the merits of the parliamentary discussion. The government does not enter into the merits of the discussion. This is the time of Parliament, it is not the time of the government. “