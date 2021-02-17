With “the greatest emotion of my life and awareness of responsibility.” Thus, the new prime minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, asked for the vote of confidence in the Senate in a 53-minute programmatic speech in which he affirmed that the highest priority “is the fight against the pandemic” of coronavirus that has caused more than 93 thousand dead in the country, and a “new reconstruction” to face the worst health, economic and social crisis in the 75 years of republican life.

Draghi received 21 applause from an audience of parliamentarians divided into opposing parties that have decided support him with an overwhelming majority because they admit that only a government of national unity can save Italy.

A seven-hour debate followed Draghi’s speech and a long secret vote was held in the 320-seat Senate, the end of which was scheduled to end around midnight on Wednesday. This Thursday the vote of confidence will move to the 630-member Chamber of Deputies, where the majority that supports the government of national salvation is also overwhelming.

It is estimated that Draghi will get the yes with 200 votes from the parties that support him, and the “no” from the Brothers of Italy, from the center-right, which has 18 parliamentarians. Subtract the Unknown of the 91 senators of the populist Five Star Movement that for the most part will be added to the vote in favor of the new government.

The only controversial reading phrase in the premier’s speech was directed by elevation to the right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, one of the main European sovereign leaders who ten days ago totally changed position. Salvini went from “Italians first” to fully accept Europeanism and support for the European Union. He also said that he was no longer opposed to the euro, the single currency. His party, the League, supports Draghi.

But three days ago, he argued with the leader of the main center-left group, the Democratic party, Nicola Zingaretti, now Salvini’s partner in government, who affirmed that “the euro is irreversible.” “The only irreversible thing is death,” Salvini replied.

Mario Draghi faces a vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies this Wednesday, and on Thursday he will ask the senators for their support. Photo: AFP

In his speech Draghi affirmed that the affirmation of the Europeanism and the Atlanticism of his government includes the irreversible condition of the euro.

And he added that “without Italy there is no Europe, but outside Europe there is less Italy.”

Vaccination, priority

The 73-year-old head of the new government said to applause that the country must “mobilize all its energies” to accelerate the vaccination plan. Until now, the number of vaccinated has not exceeded three and a half million for a country of 60 million inhabitants, where anguish grows over the growth of virus mutations in the so-called English variant and others, such as the South African and Brazilian, which are more aggressive.

Most scientists anticipate a major outbreak in the coming weeks of the variants of Covid-19, which can significantly increase the number of infected and dead.

In his speech, Draghi recognized that there is a serious problem, which is the need to get laboratories to deliver more doses than those already acquired. Also that a “fast and efficient” distribution and vaccination system be organized.

Two nurses prepare doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus in a hospital in Rome, days ago. Photo: EFE

Mass vaccination is the only alternative to the pandemic and to achieve a definitive victory that allows the recovery of the battered economy, which fell 8.9% in 2020.

“Speed ​​is essential to protect individuals, especially to reduce the possibility of new variants of the virus emerging,” Draghi said in the Senate.

Environment

Another argument for his program plan was the environment. He stressed that global warming “has direct effects on our lives and our health.” Draghi committed to a “new attitude” with immediate plans of digitization, protection of territories, biodiversity and the fight against the sierra effect, “which sees at the center an ecosystem that needs all human actions.”

Another inevitable controversial point arose in the passages of his speech, perhaps the most applauded, in which he referred to women. The reason is that in the Democratic party there are hours of harsh controversy, with a female rebellion because none of the three ministers of the new PD government is a woman.

Posters indicating where to get the coronavirus test, at the Fiumicino airport, in Rome, almost deserted at the end of December. Photo: REUTERS

“Italy has one of the worst gender pay gaps in Europe, in addition to a chronic shortage of women in prominent leadership positions,” said the premier. And he guaranteed that he will fight to change things.

Among the programmatic themes, the most anticipated was the Recovery Fund, which will manage programs to restore economic growth and develop national wealth for the enormous sum of 209 billion euros.

They will be provided by the European Union to the 27 countries that comprise it. Italy is the most favored in subsidies and loans long favor. Draghi is considered the most capable economist to tackle the subject, which means presenting a variety of programs that must be studied and accepted by EU technicians.

Draghi said that the resources will serve to “improve the growth potential of our economy.” He clarified that there are “specific instruments” for the developed south and that the operations will be coordinated in the Ministry of Economy, in which he appointed the general director of the Italian Central Bank, Daniele Franco.

As president of the European Central Bank, Draghi adopted an emergency policy of financial expansion that was highly criticized by conservatives, but which made it possible to save the euro during the eight years of his mandate, between 2011 and 2019. Since then they have called him “Super Mario”. Draghi’s administration changed the dominant mentality of the European Union, from the extreme defense of austerity to solidarity measures.

Regarding the fiscal aspect, a subject of eternal debate in the country, Draghi promised “a profound review” of the income tax, “to reduce the tax burden. He said that the issue is very complex and that the appraisal reforms “must be entrusted to experts.”

He added that the reform of the public administration, legendary for its bureaucratization, will move in two directions. A wide mass of investments and “efficient platforms that citizens can use” to ensure fast and clear operations.

