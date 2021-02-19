The government of national salvation of the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi overcame the vote of confidence of senators and deputies with overwhelming majorities, where he won 535 votes in favor and only 56 against. The vast perimeter of the coalition that runs from right to left worked in support of a broad recovery plan for the country, which is suffering the worst crisis since the postwar period caused by the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating consequences for the economy and structures. social.

Fighting the pandemic, accelerating the mass vaccination of the population of 60 million inhabitants and successfully managing a plan with European funds to overcome the economic and social crisis, are the crucial issues for the government of the economist Draghi, 73, considered the most prestigious Italian on the international stage.

But Draghi’s planned consecration suffered a rip that could have serious consequences if it spreads. The populist 5 Star Movement that has governed in partnership with the right first and the left second since 2018, it fractured loudly in the votes of confidence.

Fifteen senators this Wednesday and 16 deputies this Thursday rebelled against the decision, voted by the affiliates, to enter the Executive with four ministers, including Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio. It was a net opposition against Draghi, considered an economist at the service of big capital, and an expression of refusal to enter into partnership with the League of the far-right Matteo Renzi and Forza Italia of Silvio Berlusconi, the former three-time prime minister who for years was the greatest political enemy of the Five stars.

The Italian Parliament gave the vote of confidence to the economist Mario Draghi. But the Five Star Movement is broken. Photo: AP

Other Five-Star MPs either did not appear in Houses to vote or abstained.

Purge in the Five Star Movement

Immediately, the regent of the Cinco Estrellas, Vito Crimi, expelled the 31 parliamentarians from “no” and also promised to behead those who do not justify their absences or abstentions. A total of 51 parliamentarians were targeted, in the midst of a formidable internal turmoil full of controversies.

The first serious consequence is that the alliance to save the nation, as it proposes itself, has been unbalanced in favor of the rights, which increased their numerical weight.

As a backlash, the crisis also hit the brand new agreement between the Five Stars with the Democratic party and the small Leu party, to form a center-left intergroup in support of the Draghi government. The leaders of the Five Stars are preparing to appoint former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte as coordinator of this alliance planned to act in opposition to the rights when necessary.

The Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi, speaks with Chancellor Luigi Di Maio, of the Five Star Movement, this Thursday in the Italian Parliament. Photo: AP

The 31 populist rebels have seriously damaged this variant. Many fear that an internal split is advancing in the 5 Stars, which have the first parliamentary group. Until the fracture, there were 92 senators and 191 deputies, because the populist party obtained 8 million votes, 35%, in the March 2018 elections, which forever changed the Italian political picture.

Currently the polls reduce the electoral power of the “grillinos”, so called by its founder, the comedian Beppe Grillo, to 14-15%.

But parliamentary overrepresentation gives them exceptional bargaining power. The noisy internal division only weakens them.

Economic and political crisis

Burdened by the coronavirus pandemic that has already caused almost 94,000 deaths in a year, which is celebrated on Sunday 21, the vaccine shortage That prevents people from being immunized quickly, and the economic and social crisis, Italian politics suffers a major trauma with the split of the “grillinos”.

The Democratic party, founded a decade ago thanks to an agreement between former Communists and former Christian Democrats, needs the internal bleeding of the Five Stars to be controlled before causing worse damage.

But the confrontations that had been growing between the internal currents of what was the main populist party, have broken out with a dozen leading caciques of the fighting groups. One part maintains that they will be managed with interdependent parliamentary groups, created for the occasion. Others, that the reality of “building an opposition” to the government of national salvation headed by Draghi, which according to the polls has the support of more than 60% of the citizens, must be formalized.

The advance of the right

In the trenches of the Italian center-right, only the Brothers of Italy party, led by Giorgia Meloni, sits comfortably in opposition. He voted “no” to the trust against Draghi.

The other two parties have three ministers each. The League of the far-right Matteo Salvini is the leading force in the country in polls, with 23.6% of the vote. Salvini was the champion of the sovereignists who faced the European Union two years ago. Three weeks ago the man took a 180 degree acrobatic leap, because the nationalists lost the battle in the European Union, firmly led by the European People’s Party (conservative, Christian Democrat), in alliance with the Social Democrats of the Socialist International.

The far-right Matteo Salvini seeks to become head of government in the future. Photo: EFE

The other party of the center-right is Forza Italia, which sails below 10% but has managed to control the process of decline of its leader Silvio Berlusconi (84 years old), due to its clarity to consider itself a liberal conservative party, contrary to the sovereignists and member of the European People’s Party.

Salvini publicly said that he accepted the reality of the euro, the single currency, and the liberal democratic points of view that today govern the European Union of 27 countries and 450 million inhabitants.

Many do not believe in his sincerity after the sovereignty and anti-immigrant tests that Salvini carried out in the past, especially when he was Minister of the Interior in 2018-19.

Salvini wants Italy to go to early elections because all the polls show that he will win them with his partners, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia.

As this political phase of a government of national salvation, faced with the devastating magnitude of the crisis unleashed by the pandemic, appears impossible to contrast, Salvini brilliantly threw away his nationalist ideas and accepted what he hopes is an interval of a few months.

Salvini cannot today confront the European Union, where the sovereignists are in decline. The EU faced the crisis with a recovery plan of 750 billion euros, a colossal figure, which in the first place benefits Italy with health, economic and social programs for 229 billion euros, one part in free subsidies and another in very long-term loans and very low interest. The leader of the League now has access to the management of these resources as an ally of Draghi.

The sonorous internal fracture in the 5 Star Movement benefits Salvini’s plans to move to an electoral phase next year, after Parliament elects a new President of the Republic. Without waiting for the beginning of 2023, when the general elections are inevitable because the current Legislature will have exhausted its five-year period of life. By then the pandemic should be over and the economy in recovery.

Its most serious risk is that the government of Mario Draghi will succeed; in that case “to the fury of the people” they will ask him to continue ruling and Salvini will have lost the game.

