Former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is sworn in as Italian prime minister this Saturday noon.

Draghi agreed to take the post in a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on Friday.

The 73-year-old economist appeared in front of the press after the announcement and announced the list of ministers made up of politicians and experts.

Luigi Di Maio will remain Minister of Foreign Affairs and Roberto Speranza as Minister of Health, which means that some important ministers from the previous government of Giuseppe Conte will remain in their posts.

According to Draghi’s plan, Marta Cartabia, an expert, will take up the position of Minister of Justice. Cartabia was President of the Constitutional Court until September 2020.

The Ministry of Environmental Restructuring will be led by another expert, physicist Roberto Chiolani.

Draghi had extensive exploratory talks with party representatives in Rome. He won a surprising measure of support from the now defunct Conte coalition from the center-left and from the conservative right-wing opposition.