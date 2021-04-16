The pressure from entrepreneurs, merchants and restaurateurs in recent days has been enormous. Also that of some of the factions that make up the Italian Unity Government, who asked that they begin to relax the restriction measures applied to stop contagion in Italy. Finally, Prime Minister Mario Draghi appeared this Friday afternoon and announced what everyone, except the scientific committee and health officials, expected to ease tensions: Italy is heading to reopen from 26 of April.

The chosen date will mark, fundamentally, the return to the classrooms in person. It will be in all areas of Italy whose rating ranges between yellow and orange (red is the highest level of restrictions). That is, in most of the country. “We have accumulated a small treasure that we will dedicate to the school,” said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza. The data that will be taken into account to decide the new color of the regions will emanate from the analysis of the real situation as of April 23. If the current criteria are applied, most areas of Italy would be in a position to restart the reopening.

Draghi has indicated that Italy is taking risks, but “moderate”. And that scientific reports support that the opening to the open air can begin. For this reason, he announced, Italians who are in areas where the impact of the virus is not too pronounced, will also be able to go back to lunch and dinner on restaurant terraces. Restaurants and bars stopped serving food and drink at the end of December. But Italians have been unable to go to dinner for almost a year. The time of the curfew, however, will remain at ten o’clock as it is now.

The new measures also provide for the reopening of outdoor pools and beaches from May 15. However, it will have to wait until June 1, as Speranza has advanced, to allow the return to the gyms and any sports activity that takes place in closed spaces. Everything will be closely linked to the numbers of infections, he pointed out, and to the vaccination campaign. “I have not seen a lack of confidence in AstraZeneca”, has pointed out of the drop in the rate due to the problems caused by the British vaccine.

Draghi’s announcement will calm the differences within the Executive, made up of all the parties of the parliamentary arch except the Brothers of Italy, led by the far-right Giorgia Meloni. In fact, this formation had just presented a motion of censure against the Minister of Health denouncing his management of the pandemic and the lack of a reopening calendar. Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, had also pressed in recent days for the country to be reopened. “The atmosphere in the Council of Ministers is excellent, and any of the holders of the portfolios will confirm this,” Draghi defended at the press conference when asked about a possible fracture. “There have been no calls to the unit,” he defended.