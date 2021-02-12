The “government of the president”, also called “national salvation” Italian, was born this friday night after confirming Prime Minister Mario Draghi his acceptance of the position and presenting the list of 23 ministers to President Sergio Mattarella. The cabinet will be sworn in this Saturday and probably on Tuesday and Wednesday it will appear in Parliament where it will read its program to the deputies and senators who by a large majority will give it a vote of confidence.

It is estimated that three-quarters of Parliament will vote in favor of the economist Draghi, 73, after all political forces, except the far-right Brothers of Italy, who will abstain, They decided to support him to face the worst crisis in the country of the Republican era.

Fifteen politicians make up the government, many of them in light positions, while Eight high-level technicians represent the heart of Draghi’s power.

Italy is experiencing a new era. Never was a government formed by a prime minister without negotiating with the parties, who are also unaware of the content of the program that the new prime minister will reveal to Parliament.

In a country where the political class intervenes in depth in all the management of power, the Draghi government is different because its power rests on the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who was in charge of mediating with the political forces the names and the weight of each party in the cabinet.

The general director of the Bank of Italy (Central Bank), Daniele Franco, is the new Minister of Economy, the most important position for the country’s reform and modernization plans, which he will announce before Parliament next week.

Daniele Franco, the new Minister of Economy of Italy Ansa

The Minister of Economy also has a central role in the preparation and monitoring of the Recovery Program that should manage investments and expenses of 209 billion euros in subsidies and loans at a very low interest rate and long repayment term, which will provide the European Union.

Draghi also appointed another key protagonist, the specialist Roberto Cingolani, at the Ministry for Ecological Transition, a super organism that will have multimillion-dollar funds and that the Five Star Movement had claimed.

Draghi’s acceptance of the Five Star initiative facilitated the vote in favor of support with 60% of the affiliates of the populist party that controls a third of Parliament, with 190 deputies and 91 senators.

Other key technicians are the Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi and the Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, former president of the Supreme Court, who is one of the eight women in the cabinet. Cartabia represents a guarantee of balance in a conflictive ministry due to the political management that moves in the area of ​​justice Seven ministers from the center-left government of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte were confirmed, among them that of Health, Roberto Speranza, who belongs to a formation of the left, Free and Equal.

Speranza was the most popular minister of the previous government due to his good performance in the fight against the pandemic that has been punishing the country for a year, with a balance of 93,045 dead to date.

Another confirmed was Lorenzo Guerini, of the Democratic party, the first political force of the center-left alliance of the previous government.

Andrea Orlando, undersecretary of the Democratic Party, was appointed to the strategic position of Minister of Labor. Dario Franceschini, one of the main leaders of the PD, was confirmed in the Ministry of Culture.

There was also a very important appointment for Giancarlo Georgetti, number two in the right-wing Liga, the main Italian party, led by the far-right Matteo Salvini. It will be the Minister of Economic Development, a strategic position in the management of European Union funds with the Recovery Plan.

Luigi Di Maio, from the 5 Star Movement, remains in charge of Foreign Relations. AFP

A very important confirmation by Draghi was that of Luigi Di Maio, one of the chiefs of the Five Star Movement, as Minister of Foreign Affairs. The main party in Parliament, allied to the Democratic party in the alliance that supported former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, is a fundamental support for the head of the government and has three other less important ministers.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, from the center-right alliance, obtained three minor ministries, among which the one assigned to the economist Renato Brunetta stands out, who will be in charge of the Public Administration.

Draghi is the most prestigious international figure of Italians, that culminated his career as president of the European Central Bank in which he served two four-year terms. He earned the nickname of Super Mario by becoming the savior of the euro, the single currency of the 27 countries of the European Union.

As in September the EU will lose its brilliant leader, German Premier Angela Merkel, who is retiring from politics, everyone agrees that Super Mario by its own weight will become one of the main European leaders.

Italy is the third economic power in the EU and the second European manufacturing country, behind Germany and ahead of France.

It already had structural problems in its economy when the coronavirus pandemic hit. In 2020 its economy suffered the worst fall in Republican history, born after the Second World War. National wealth fell 8.9% and its foreign debt rose to 160%.

Mario Draghi’s plans are to at least guarantee a recovery of 3.4 to 4% this year, which would constitute a remarkable success.

In April, Italy must send the final version of the Recovery Plan to the European Union. If accepted by the EU, the government of Rome will receive an advance of the funds of 20 billion euros between June and September.

The European Union has launched a colossal recovery plan for the 27 member countries for 750 billion euros. Italy is the one that receives the most benefits.

Draghi is Roman and studied in a Jesuit school. At the University he was a student of the legendary economist Federico Caffe, who followed the teachings of the English economist John Maynard Keynes, a moderate liberal who faced the most conservative recipes and was one of the inspiring theorists of the New Deal of North American President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Draghi received his doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, under the academic tutelage of Italian Nobel laureate Federico Modigliani, another Keynesian.

He was for years a public sector economist who culminated as governor of the Banca d’Italia, the central bank, before being elected to the European Central Bank.

Pope Francis, a very close friend of the new Italian prime minister, Mario Draghi

He is a practicing Catholic, friend of the Argentine Pope Jorge Bergoglio, who appointed him a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences. His defense of the euro was based on one phrase: fight the financial crisis unleashed in 2011 by buying public bonds from member countries to oxygenate them. When the suspicious Germans asked him how much he planned to spend, he replied: “whatever it takes.” He was completely right and the criticisms of the Germans turned into praise. So much so that he was awarded one of his top decorations for his defense of the euro last year.

Draghi also inspired Keynes by stating that there is “good debt when it is devoted to investment and productive spending” and bad debt if it is not geared towards economic recovery.