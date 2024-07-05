Mexico City.- As soon as he was announced as the next Secretary of Public Education, Mario Delgado met with teachers’ leaders from the National Union of Education Workers (SNTE).

Morena leader Mario Delgado will take over the reins of the SEP when the next administration begins on October 1, announced virtual President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday.

Delgado was received by the Secretary General of the SNTE, Alfonso Cepeda Salas, and the leaders of the union sections from all over the country, gathered in Mexico City.

“You will undoubtedly have the full support of the members of the national leadership of the Union, of each of the leaders in the federative entities, and I am sure that together we can do great things for public education in Mexico,” said the teachers’ leader.

Mario Delgado stressed the importance of collaborating with the SNTE, from the transition stage.

“I ask Professor Cepeda to keep us in constant communication, to be very close because we are going to do everything hand in hand with you. You will have Dr. Sheinbaum and I, just as has happened with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as your allies. We will be great allies,” Delgado predicted.

Delgado indicated that the permanence of the Unit of the System for the Career of Teachers will be reviewed, and offered to seek decent pensions for education workers.

The teachers’ leaders were at the Cultural Center of Contemporary Mexico, in the Historic Center of Mexico City, as part of the forum “Dialogues for the Transformation of the Judiciary,” organized by the SNTE.

In contrast, the teaching profession grouped in the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) criticized the appointment.

“Mario Delgado represents a setback for public education in Mexico and an insult to the teaching profession. The CNTE and the democratic teaching profession reject anyone who supported Enrique Peña Nieto’s so-called Educational Reform,” the CNTE leadership stated.