This Sunday, June 11, the National Council of Morena was held, where the guidelines were established for those interested in obtaining the candidacy of the party in search of the presidency in 2024.

“Today we held a historic session of our National Council and it has been a success. They voted unanimously in favor of the unity route to achieve victory in 2024!”, commented the party’s national president, Mario Delgado.

Through his official Twitter account, Delgado assured that the morenistas They are closer and stronger than ever.

By announcing that the “corcholatas” of Morena signed the agreement establishedthe partisan leader commented that there is unity and mobilization to “guarantee that the transformation continues in 2024.”

In the photographs shared by Delgado, Adán Augusto López, Secretary of the Interior; Claudia Sheinbaum, Head of Government of Mexico City; Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, and Ricardo Monreal, President of the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Senators.

In addition to this, he also reported that by September 6, once the Morena polls have passed, it will be announced who will occupy the seat of the candidate who will seek to bring Morena back to the presidency.