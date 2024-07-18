A little over a decade ago, many makeup fans fell in love with the sculpting power of contouring, This technique that plays with light and shadow in brush strokes to optically chisel the face. The invention was not new, but well known to professionals, but it became the first viral beauty trend in the era of social networks. Its main advocate? Kim Kardashian. The person responsible for implementing it? Her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic (New York, 40 years old): “I have thought a lot about why it worked,” he reflects on his visit to Madrid, “it was the synchronization of several events: social networks had just arrived, people were starting to get into it selfies, to think about lighting… everyone had seen the perfect stars in photos, but they had never wondered how they achieved it. The networks spread tricks and techniques that served at the same time to feed them with the photos that everyone began to take.”

Kardashian met her almost by chance, in 2008, when she needed a makeup artist for a photo shoot and the world was still looking down on her. They hit it off and did it again, but Dedivanovic’s agent warned her that if she wanted to advance in her career, she should cut off the relationship. She didn’t listen and the rest is pop culture history: “We connected from the beginning, it wouldn’t have been right to leave her because she was a star.” reality shows. “I always saw something incredible, different and special, a certain power in her.” He answers slowly but without hesitation. Direct in each answer, his eyes get wet when he remembers his childhood, far away from the lounge of a luxury hotel where this interview is taking place. The creative is the epitome of the American dream: son of Albanian immigrants, the first makeup products that passed through his hands were those given to his mother, who cleaned the offices of L’Oréal. Precisely his mother marked his course: “I started working at Sephora when I was 17 and I knew early on that I wanted to be a makeup artist, but my family didn’t accept it. My mother preferred me to be like the executives of the French company that I saw every day and that’s how I decided to put this dream into action. Basically I became a well-known makeup artist to have my own company, like Nars, so that my mother would be proud.”

The entrepreneurial spirit had struck him earlier, at the age of 12: “One day at the supermarket I saw a kid packing bags and people giving him tips, so I asked to do the same. The next morning I was there at eight and worked until closing time. I made $100.” With that money he bought a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. “All the kids in my class had them because Michael Jordan was the coolest thing back then. The funniest thing is that after so many years I ended up at his house doing his wedding makeup. I will never forget when he signed the check for me, it was a magical moment.”

She started doing makeup at the Sephora store in Union Square, where her own makeup line, Makeup by Mario, is now a hit. A company that last year was valued at $200 million (about €184 million). Having her own business had been a lifelong goal, one that was on the verge of going awry when she decided to create it in 2020. “The pandemic was incredibly difficult, but we got through it and those difficulties made me appreciate things more.”

Today she enjoys imagining the formulas she wants for her palette and managing the company, but above all teaching. Because a distinctive feature of Dedivanovic is her passion for dissemination, which is felt on her Instagram page, full of advice. “When I was starting out, makeup artists kept everything to themselves, there was a lot of secrecy and the only way you could learn was by assisting another makeup artist. But people started writing to me asking for help from places where there were no great makeup artists from whom they could learn. That’s how I came up with the idea.” For years, she has also gathered followers and artists to share her techniques with them. At first with a few and now with thousands at events that become big events. “My mother came to the first masterclass I did in New York and she said she would prepare the food so I wouldn’t have to buy it. About 100 people came and when she saw all those people she understood me and started supporting me.”

Kim Kardashian made up by Dedivanovic at the last Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG24 (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Layer upon layer

Although he became famous for his elaborate makeup, Dedivanovic’s technique is characterized by building it up little by little: “Less is more and the most beautiful effect is achieved with less product. Applying very thin layers and building on them only if necessary. With very light layers. The key is to apply very little and then add more if necessary.” Precisely, he admits, the most common mistake he sees every day is excess: “Using too much product. From what I see daily on Instagram, TikTok and others, today in general I see too much excess.” Still, he enjoys social media. Those channels where he helped put makeup in place and which today generate millions of hours of content daily on the subject. “It’s fascinating and also fun. Beauty on social media has become entertainment infused with some education.”