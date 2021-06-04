Pasión de gavilanes fans celebrated in style after Telemundo confirmed that a second season of the popular novel will be coming. The international network confirmed almost the entire original cast, although Michel Brown, who played Franco Reyes, assured that he will not be part of the project.

Now, another member of the main cast could be left out after admitting that he is going through a complicated family situation. It is about Mario Cimarro, the main protagonist who gave life to Juan Reyes and who does not live a good present with his mother .

The Cuban actor revealed in conversation with María Celeste Arrarás on YuTube that his mother has suffered from Alzheimer’s. “One day (mom) serves us coffee and the coffee had no sugar. How is my mother going to make Cuban coffee without sugar? There the first alarm went off ”, he began.

“Later, when she was playing dominoes with her friends, when it was her turn, she didn’t know where to put the chip, she forgot to play dominoes! At that moment we ran to the doctor ”, he added. As expected, the medical tests confirmed the diagnosis, so the family left many pending to start their care process.

Therefore, the chance of not seeing Mario Cimarro in Pasión de gavilanes is very high, since the 50-year-old actor wants to spend time with his mother. Despite this, he has his sister as the main responsible for the care of his mother, a fact that would leave a possibility.

