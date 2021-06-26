Erika montoya

Cuban boxer and undefeated World Boxing Association super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr. stood alongside the undefeated Mexican contender Mario Cazares in the last press conference ahead of his 12-round fight that he will headline in Minneapolis.

In what will be the fourth fight in pay boxing, the Cuban will exhibit the world title for the first timeHe and on the other side of the ring is another outstanding amateur, who even in those times he managed to beat ‘Canelo’ Álvarez.

“This fight will be a war. It will be Cuba vs. Mexico. I know that he will be well prepared, but I also know that I prepared myself even better. I’m ready for whatever, winning on points or if it’s easier before the final bell. A lot has been said about how I might not be ready for a demanding test like this. I will prove all those people wrong this Sunday. I’m ready for this fight and for all 168-pound boxers, ”declared the monarch.

For his part, the Mexican contender who will go for his first World Cup opportunity declared:

“I know the Cuban style of fighting very well. We have a lot of influence from the Cuban style. So I know that Morrell and I fully understand what his style is all about. This opportunity did not happen overnight. I have been working towards this moment and preparing for this fight for a long time. Sunday will be a war ”.

Mario Cázares is coming off an important victory over Julio César Chávez Jr. in September 2020 by technical decision.

