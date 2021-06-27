Erika montoya

/ 06.26.2021 21:51:18

Sinaloan Mario Cázares will challenge tomorrow in Minneapolis to the Cuban champion of the World Boxing Association David Morrell in a 12-round duel at the Minneapolis Armory, Minneapolis.

“It was a very good preparation, adequate both technically and tactically.. My rival is someone with a lot of experience, with a Cuban and elusive style. I am very sure that my style is the right one for what Morrell will present. The preparation was one of the hardest of my life, a lot of sacrifices and I am prepared for this fight. You can expect a war from me, with a mentality of going to win, there is no other. Morrell is in for a surprise. Mexico is going to have a new world champion “said Cázares in an interview with Hobby.

Cázarez – who is going for his first World Cup opportunity – arrives with a 12-0 record with 5 knockouts to face a champion who has extensive amateur experience that is complemented by 4 fights won in the professional field. Morrell has his four duels won, three of them by the short route.

In a weigh-in ceremony this Saturday Cázares stopped the balance at 166.6 pounds, while the islander scored 167.2

