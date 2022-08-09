One of the star voices in the dubbing cast for the saga of dragon ball has always been the lord Mario Castanedawho gives life neither more nor less than Goku since he became an adult. However, there were some seasons in which he was replaced in some way, this when the relaunch of DBZ Kai.

The reason behind everything was revealed through a new interview on Youtuberevealing that there was already an agreement since the end of GT, maintain the established salary. In the end, the client did not want to respect the offer with Kaiso not only Mario Castanedabut other major actors in the cast decided not to take their role once again.

It is worth noting, that all this would change shortly after the release of the film of The Battle of the Gods of Dragon Ball Superso from that moment Toei Animation he reconsidered everything and returned the agreed salary. For that reason, the saga of majin buu it is dubbed again with all the original cast that participated at the time.

As for the current projects that Mr. Castaneda with dragon ballit is already confirmed that he will lend his voice to Goku in the next film release, Super: SuperHero. Project in which most of the important actors are going to be present, and where for the first time Luis Manuel Avila will be Gohan due to the new casting of the character.

Via: ShenronZ