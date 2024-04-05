When we talk about anime games, many wonder why there are no Latin Spanish dubs. With the upcoming release of Dragon Ball: Sparking!Zero This topic has become more important. About, Mario Castañeda, the voice of Goku in our region, has finally spoken on this topic, and offers an explanation.

While many have pointed out that the decision not to dub anime games is the fault of the voice actors and directors, who demand a lot of money, Castañeda explained the situation in a recent video shared on his TikTok account. This is what he commented:

“The client doesn't want it. The owner of the video game, whether Bandai Namco, Toei, or whoever, decides not to do it, they don't want to. (…) Regardless of the budget, the amount of money, or whatever, they do it. The budget is never the problem, it is the desire to want something. In this case, it is clear that the owner of the video games does not want to locate it.”

In this way, it is clear that The decision to dub a game falls entirely on the interest that a company has. In this case, Bandai Namco does not intend to offer Spanish voices for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroand we don't know when they will be willing to do this.

In your video, Castañeda mentions that it is always possible to reach an agreement, and it seems that the voice of the fans is taken into consideration. When it premiered Dragon Ball Z Kai, Goku was played by another actor, something that was not liked by the public. In this way, when Dragonballz the battle of the gods hit theaters, Castañeda and Toei Animation managed to reach an agreement.

Maybe if the sales of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero They are not so high in our region, Bandai Namco is willing to dub the next anime game. On related topics, model cosplays as Bulma. Likewise, anime inspired by Harry Potter pays tribute to Dragon Ball.

Editor's Note:

It is a shame that anime games do not have Latin Spanish dubbing, especially when these works are usually full of quality and are very worthwhile. Here, users have to talk to their wallets, and not just criticize these decisions on networks.

Via: Mario Castaneda