As part of the coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, TV Azteca has recruited Mario Castañeda and René García, voices in Spanish of Goku and Vegeta respectively, for a section titled ‘The Z Games’, in which they will recap the most memorable of the games.

🤩Start our way to Tokyo 2020, where we will be the #ProtagonistasDe the best stories of the Olympics! 🤩 Don’t miss the stellar presentation! #ProtagonistasRumboATokyo 🔴 Enjoy it LIVE HERE: https://t.co/WXIKuyOg11 pic.twitter.com/1oGRcgks0e – Mario C Castañeda P. (@ccp_mario) June 19, 2021

The bad news is that neither Castañeda nor García They will be able to get into the roles of their characters for rights reasons. Aztec TV I would have to buy the rights to Goku Y Vegeta to Toei Animation to be able to use the voices of these actors, and they were very clear about that in the introductory video.

On the other hand, neither of these two actors has commented on the above, so there is still a bit of hope, no matter how small.

