In Spain, musicals do not root. For some reason, this genre almost completely lacks representation in our cinema. Except Carlos Saurafew national directors have ventured in the genre regularly. However, variations, parodies, tributes and other spurious musicals abound, from The girl in your eyes until The callgoing through My great night, of Álex de la Iglesia.

Despite its title since it stars in the same Raphael, My great night It is not a musicalbut a comedy about the realization of a special Christmas that will present the smiling Divo, this time under the name of Alphonso.

Raphael and Terele Pávez in ‘My great night’, by Álex de la Iglesia. Channel +





It should be remembered that this is an Álex de la Iglesia film, the director of The day of the beast either The Bruges of Zugarramurdiso the placidity in this recording will last what a frame lasts. As the Basque filmmaker usually, the Christmas special will be twisting on himself to the edge of strangulation and beyond. What can go wrong, will come out; And what maybe it goes well, it will be even worse.

Who acts in ‘My great night’?

Next to Raphael, they walk Mario Casas, Blanca Suárez, Pepón Nieto, Hugo Silva, Luis Callejo, Terele Pávez, Carmen Machi, Santiago Segura and Carlos Areces. The latter, a declared lover of Raphael’s work, said in the Pódcast de Casa Paco That, for him, to shoot with his idol was his professional Everest. After beating his shyness (yes, shyness, the leader of a group called HEPT HEAT), Areces approached the singer to sign a vinyl of songs in Japanese.

Santiago Segura and Blanca Suárez, in ‘My great night’ Cinemania

“I think it was then that Raphael knew that I was serious,” said the comedian, since the albums that his companions brought to the musician were compilations of great successes, just taken from the oven from the English Court. But that was pure material and without cutting an ultra of raphaelism.





Where can I see ‘my great night’?

If you want to give the Álex de la Church movie, you will not miss the options, since My great night It is available in Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus and Flix Olé. And there is still one more alternative, the most economical of all: it is part of the free catalog of RTVE Play. And it will be for a good time, since its expiration date points to 2028 as a year of farewell.

