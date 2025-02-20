02/20/2025



Updated at 22: 40h.





In September 2020 Mario Casas became the first guest in the history of ‘El Hormiguero‘In reaching 20 visits, thus opening the select Infinity Club of the’ show ‘of purple ants. Today, the famous actor has gone through the program 24 times; They only beat him Santiago SegurAy Miguel Ángel Revilla. The last one, this Thursday, February 20.

The Goya for Best Actor for ‘Do not kill’ presented this time the movie ‘The secret of the goldsmith’a week before its premiere in movie theaters. In the film of Olga OsorioCasas meets Michelle Jenner.

“You have said that you cannot count much because of course, it is a secret of the goldsmith … of all the excuses you have given me so as not to explain the movie this is the best, because it is in the title,” said the presenter. However, he urged him to explain some of the film to open the public’s appetite.

A summer love with reunion 20 years later

And that did. «It is a beautiful love story, like those before. I play an goldsmith, it’s called JUan Pableither. The movie begins when I am 18 years old and I live a summer love. When it ends, we separate. 20 years later, I return to this town and meet again with it, ”said the interpreter and director.









“Of 24 films is the best you have explained,” Motos Chincho again. The actor did not remember that they were so many visits, so he wanted to know if he had no other gift, “And you no longer give watches?” “You have spent the game, you have turned it around,” the presenter denied.

About the history of ‘The secret of the goldsmith‘, that of Requena was also interested in the first love of Mario Casas. He said he would be 12 or 13 years old at most, “also, if I remember correctly, I think it was in Marina d’Or,” he revealed.

«I fell in love madly. I was there on vacation and met a girl at one of the parties they do in the hotels. I don’t have many more memories, but I was recorded. It may be that I went from me … I was very short, there although I had 12 it seemed that I had 5. He did not pay much attention to me, ”he continued by narrating houses, which does not rule out that” now, as more than 20 years have passed, maybe maybe If I come back there is luck ».

In addition, during their passage through ‘El Hormiguero’the actor made an update to Pablo Motos About his life. And it takes time without drinking alcohol and has stopped smoking a month and a half ago. «I am not feeding the monster. Change life in everything. All. The way of seeing it, everything changes. Socially, as you eat, as you think. Everything, ”he reflected.

Now he thinks he is more aware. «Above all you know what you want. Alcohol is more social, but remove it and you will see how it will cost you when you relate to others if there is no beer or two in between. Things change a lot, you have to work with oneself. Right now sport is like eating. Leaving the vices behind, resting, changes your life. I don’t go any party. At 2:00 I see the fauna and I’m leaving ».