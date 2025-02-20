Mario Casas has been this week’s last guest at El Hormiguero The actor has visited Pablo Motos’ program for present your new movie, THE ORFEBRE SECRET, that premieres on February 28 and in which he has reunited his partner Michelle Jenner.

During the interview, in addition to talking about the plot of the film and remembering old love affairs, the interpreter has counted How life has changed after leaving alcohol and tobacco behind In your day to day.

“I left the alcohol a while ago and without smoking I have been doing a month and a half. I am not feeding the monster,” Mario Casas started with his story. “How does life change? What differences do you notice?” Asked the presenter. “All. Your way of seeing life completely changes, both socially and personally“He said.

Thanks to this change in habits, houses are more aware of who and what he wants in his life. “Alcohol is more social, when you go out and others, but take it away, you will see how it will really cost relate to others and there are no beers involved“He explained.

The actor has been working to leave these “vices” behind a couple of years and has revealed what has helped him to get it: “Sport. For me right now it’s like eating“