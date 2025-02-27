Mario Casas and Michelle Jenner did not unite ‘the men of Paco’ almost 20 years ago. It was the row of a casting when they were little. Before entering the interpretation, these two Catalans were already in front of a camera together to record ads. … What these two Catalans were unaware was that life, and constant work, would unite them again to reach the big screen. “More than once we have thought about it:” Imagine that those Mario and Michelle who agreed in the castings would have told them that they were going to make a movie together ‘”, recognizes the excited actress to ABC. His careers joined in ‘The men of Paco’, later in ‘Bird Box Barcelona’ although with a plot far from the forbidden love of Aitor and Sara. However, the romance returns now present ‘The secret of the goldsmith’, the new film by Olga Osorio based on the homonymous novel by Elia Barceló that opens today in cinemas. «I didn’t know that all this was going to happen to me, but I dreamed it a lot. It was what I wanted most, ”says the actress with glassy eyes while remembering her childhood. «There was a wish, but I also believe that fate is around. I think the roads are often written and there is something that marks you a path to follow. A train to take, ”says the actor.

Mario Casas embodies Juan Pablo, a prestigious goldsmith who travels from Spain to New York for an exhibition about his work. On the way he will go through his hometown, a trip that will take him to the past and the reunion with a great love that changed his life forever. That great love is Celia. «When I knew Michelle was going to be in the project it went to me how to give in the nail. It’s not just reuniting, we know each other for a long time, ”says Casas. For the actress working together is like “playing at home.” There is trust and many years of work.

Life has led them to live together in their lives, such as the jump to success with the fan phenomenon that unleashed with the antenna 3 series. «That was strange because your life is still the same, the only thing you are working on and the look of others changes. At first it is surprising because you feel the same, but at the same time they look at you more, ”recalls Michelle Jenner. With 20 years both were on the covers of the magazines and unleashed madness among many young people. «It helped me a lot to have my family. They are the ones who kept me on the site and with whom you can talk and explain everything that is happening to you inside. When I see these young people who come out now and who are so successful I think: ‘I hope they have people to take care of them.’ It is complicated, ”says Casas.

Mario Casas and Michelle Jenner, protagonists of ‘El Secreto del Orfebre’, by Olga Osorio

Tania Sieira/The Opbre’s Secret



The phenomenon with many good things, and others not so much. «I was quite cane for a while. I have the memory and there I suffered a little because I was younger and I didn’t know very well what was happening. You understand it now. I try not to read either good or bad. I do my job and I know that everyone can like it. There are things that escape you, that you cannot control and that it is better to let them go, ”recognizes Mario Casas.

The actor, who after going through the successful Antena 3 series starred ‘three meters above the sky’, has not stopped working. With a Goya for ‘you will not kill’, the Catalan has moved away from that kid that generated fury among adolescents and has demonstrated with his career that his only concern is to do his job well, to an almost sickly point: «I suffer a lot. I find it hard to take the ‘Pepito Grillo’. I don’t see my job directly. This movie, for example, I have seen it once. Well, that’s it. I would be taking things out all the time. It is a very rare fight, then I suffer». Michelle seems to have been able to find a balance: «It is very difficult not to judge, but you cannot enter an obsessive circle because you are also seeing a job that is already done. There is nothing that you can change from there, you can learn, but not allow that to go down to a negative place ».

The last call

The career of both actors is a career based on constant work. They are considered lucky to be able to do so, but at the same time they continue with the same uncertainty that this is the last job and that the phone never sounds again. «Fear is always, that’s why I reached a point, especially in quarantine, that I started writing. I thought: ‘I’m not going to be’. Because anything really happens to you and there are many actors like you or much better. Then being able to open yourself to other places and dare to direct maybe they give us a little more tranquility, ”explains Mario remembering his prima opera ‘My loneliness has wings’, in which he directed his brother Óscar. The address has become another way to follow and has recognized more than one occasion that he would like to combine with the interpretation. For Michelle, this vertigo who turns his profession into something exciting is just. «For me, success is every new project that comes to me because it means that I can continue dedicating myself to something that I am passionate about and what I never stop learning. It is what marvels at me.

The hardest thing about the profession for both actors is the uncertainty of the profession, instability, although at the same time it becomes a challenge. «I have very bad my self -demand. Sometimes I become obsessive. I have to do a job there and I do it. The best thing is that we work with ourselves, with our physique, our emotions. It is a gift to be able to create characters and get emotions that you have inside, ”says Casas. Neither of them regrets the decisions he has made so far in his career. “Everything has served to learn and to be where we are now,” says Jenner. With the focus on their work and dealing with the lights and shadows of the profession, the actors face the premiere of ‘The Opbreal workshop’ and bring again a romance of the usual, with the hope of reunitting again on the screen.