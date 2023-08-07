Many azulcremas fans believe that Mario Carrillo could mark an era with the Americabut that the directors of that moment did not forgive him for the ‘Aztecazo’ given by tigers in the 2005 Opening tournament.
Since then, Mario Carrillo has not been able to emulate the numbers he achieved working under the command of the capital, nor has América been able to play in the way that the Mexican strategist managed to capture at the hands of top-level players, such as Cuauhtémoc Blanco, Claudio: the ‘Piojo’ López, Kléber Boas, Pavel Pardo, among many others.
Now, as he has been for some years now, Mario Carrillo is part of the Futbol Picante table, where he speaks night after night about various teams, players, national and sometimes international football. And it was in one of the last programs when the strategist launched himself with everything against his former team.
“Club América doesn’t have depth. They lack that touch, they don’t have that forcefulness. The Chicago Fire came to them a lot. They have to be more forceful… much more.”
– Mario Carrillo.
As if that were not enough, not satisfied with hitting the team he once led, the experienced coach did not hesitate to speak well of America’s staunch rival: the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, and even praised in particular a footballer from the Sacred Flock who has been criticized in recent weeks.
“I really like Alexis (Vega). I love him. For me, he is one of the best players out there. Today.”
– Mario Carrillo.
