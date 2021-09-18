When Mario Camus received a tribute from the Malaga Festival a few years ago, the director was more concerned with eating with his friend Manuel Alcántara than with institutional entertainments. He preferred to remember his years at the Café Comercial with the teacher of columnists and colleagues like Ignacio Aldecoa, than to review a filmography that began in 1963 with ‘Los farsantes’ and culminated in 2007 with the melancholic ‘El prado de las estrellas’. Oblivious to fashions and debates about Spanish cinema (“I don’t give a damn about the box office,” he came to confess to this journalist), the author of ‘La colmena’ and ‘Los santos inocentes’ lived his Cantabrian retirement from Ruiloba in recent years with lucidity and skepticism. The director died last Friday at his home in the Sardinero in his native Santander at the age of 86, as reported by family sources to the Efe agency.

A good part of the critics considered Mario Camus (Santander, 1935) something like the champion of a certain academicism ‘bon marché’, a literary adapter that credited narrative solidity but little authorial anxiety. ‘La colmena’ and ‘Los santos inocentes’, extremely popular translations to the cinema of the novels by Camilo José Cela and Miguel Delibes respectively, cemented the director’s sanbenito, who after graduating from the Official School of Cinematography collaborated with Carlos Saura writing the script from ‘Los golfos’, considered the starting point of New Spanish Cinema, and he jumped into directing in 1963 with ‘Los farsantes’ and ‘Young Sánchez’. “My films are not crazy,” he said in 2002, knowing that he was in the last stages of his career. «They no longer request me. I know that my life as a craftsman and storyteller is fading. And I would have liked to adapt to Baroja, either the adventurous Baroja or the Baroja of the 20s, the one of late loves. Knows? I already see it almost impossible ».

Mario Camus and Olivier Martinez on the set of ‘La ciudad de lor prodigios’ in 1999.



In Camus’s filmography his blockbuster adaptations of literary classics coexist, including his exemplary series ‘Fortunata y Jacinta’ in 1980, with a popular cinema that sought with dignity the pure evasion of the spectator. Before taking charge of chapters of ‘Los camioneros’ and ‘Curro Jiménez’, the Cantabrian director had demonstrated his craft in films at the service of the singer Raphael (‘When you’re not there’, ‘Say what they say’) and Sara Montiel ( ‘That woman’). Nothing to do with his exemplary adaptation of ‘Con el viento solano’, by Ignacio Aldecoa, a dry and concise account of the psychological torment that a gypsy who has killed a man goes through, played by the dancer Antonio Gades.

Mario Camus shot stories about the neighborhoods of ETA and the GAL (‘Shadows of a battle’), about violence (‘The beach of the greyhounds’) and about the betrayal of historical memory (‘After the dream’). He was a pioneer in succeeding in international festivals, such as when Marisol won the Karlovy Vary performance award in 1978 for giving life to a woman in love with a maquis in ‘The days of the past’. At the Berlinale in 1983, ‘La colmena’ won the Golden Bear. More than a million and a half spectators flocked to theaters to claim one of the most unrepeatable casts in Spanish cinema. And in the already mythical Cannes of 1984, Paco Rabal and Alfredo Landa were awarded for their performances in ‘Los santos inocentes’. National Film Award in 1985, the author of ‘La ciudad de los prodigios’ thanked the Goya of Honor in 2001, recalling that film is, above all, a team effort: «Films are awarded to an author, but there is a medium Hundreds of people working on them. Five years ago, Camus donated his personal file to the Community of Cantabria, destined for the Adult Education Center in Santander.