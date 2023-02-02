With MAR10 approaching, many companies are preparing some kind of collaboration with Nintendo. One of the first to announce its plans is Takara Tomy, a company dedicated to toys for girls. It is so It was recently revealed that Licca-chan, her favorite doll, will dress up as Mario.

The new Licca-chan model will be accompanied by the classic red suit, blue overalls, and cap with the letter M, which has characterized Mario’s design so much in recent decades. Similarly, This model includes a bag in the shape of a “?” block, and the box will be themed on the Mushroom Kingdom.

The collaboration between Licca-chan and Mario will cost ¥6,900, and It will hit stores in Japan on March 10, that is, MAR10 Day. If you want to get this product, the doll is already ready in amazon japanalthough pre-orders are not yet available.

On related topics, the Super Mario Bros. movie has a date change in some regions. Similarly, the second half of 2023 would not have as many Nintendo releases.

Via: Nintendo Soup