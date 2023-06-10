one day the pacific Mushroom Kingdom was invaded by the Koopa, a tribe of turtles famous for their black magic. By being enchanted and turned into stones, bricks and plants, the only one able to return them to normality was Princess Toadstool, who unfortunately falls into the hands of Bowser, for which Super Mario Bros ventures out to rescue the fallen kingdom.

Super Mario Bros He is undoubtedly part of popular culture and one of the most representative characters in the gamer world since the 80s, which has led the Nintendo Company, a company with a market value of 54.630 million dollars and the sixth largest in the world, to adapt the videogame to the cinematographic world, with a surreal and imaginary way in which scenes and frames are captured that fulfill the dream of all fans.

Super Mario Bros. The film is breaking records in North America both in popularity and in grossing -best opening weekend, best lighting film opening, best adaptation opening, best opening weekend-, it has become one of the films most successful animated series in history, a phenomenon that has spread to the rest of the world, especially Mexico and Latin America.

A similar phenomenon has happened in Mexico since the arrival of the left in 2018, Morena hand in hand with Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador he obtained 30.1 million votes for the presidency of the republic -53.19% of the electoral roll-, a historic vote that will be difficult to break. In said project another super Mario -Delgado- has given excellent continuity and results from the national leadership of the party Brunette.

The results speak for themselves. In the 2021 elections, Morena and her allies won 11 out of 15 governorships, in 2022 they were 4 out of 6, and a few days ago the victory was obtained in the State of Mexico. Morena is a simile of Super Mario Bros. The film that has also broken all records.

As well as Super Mario Bros. The film is projected to be one of the most successful films in history to maintain current growth, a few days later it is the second highest grossing animated film in history, grossing 1.3 billion dollars, surpassing Frozen. For his part, Brunette today it governs at the local level for 91 million people – 70% of the population – and is ready to face the electoral process of 2024.

