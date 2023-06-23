Something good had to bring the heat wave that we are experiencing throughout the country. And it was in the state of Puebla, Mexico that creativity manifested itself in the paletería ice creaman artisan ice cream parlor that you can find in the Historic Center of the city of Puebla.

This ice cream parlor is characterized by selling popsicles with various shapes, there are unicorn-shaped ice creams, for example, but what is causing a sensation are the popsicles that they created in the shape of Grogu of The Mandalorian and of Super Mario Bros. But that’s not the only thing you can find here. Its paletero menu includes the following figures and flavors:

Grogu – Lemon pie

Darth Vader – Chocolate

stormtrooper – Walnut, marzipan with coffee, intense coffee

Unicorn – Cotton candy

panda – Pistachio, carlota, semisweet chocolate, cotton candy

Mario Bros. – Pistachio, mint with Oreo or intense coffee

But if that doesn’t convince you, they also have a wide variety of ice cream flavors from the classic chocolate to fruit mixes like clericot.

Via: Millennium

Editor’s note: It is time to plan a little getaway to the capital of Puebla.