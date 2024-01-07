Mario Biondi, private life: the wives and ten children of the guest singer on Domenica In

Mario Biondi's private and sentimental life is eventful to say the least. The singer, guest today on Domenica In, has nine children and his tenth will arrive next March. A record these days. Ten children from four different women. Of these he married only one. On September 16, at the age of 52, he said yes for the first time, getting married to the mother of his last children. “We only invited 40 of the people closest to me and my wife, a very intimate, exchange ceremony,” the crooner said of the ceremony.

For him all these children are his “tribe”. Indeed, “sometimes I call them the small town or the delegation. They give me great satisfaction and I am filled with love for them. They all appear in the video for My favorite things, a cover dedicated to them. They always seem few to me, perhaps because I love when there are many of us, when there is sharing. Having so many loves close by is an incredible blessing.”

As mentioned, the tenth child will arrive in March. “The eldest, who is 26 years old, is studying to become a magistrate, the second is a graphic designer and the third a model, but both are also interested in music and are returning from a tour with Renato Zero,” says Mario Biondi.

Although there have been four different mothers, everyone is very united and he had beautiful words for the ex-partners: “The maternal part is fundamental. I am a working dad who takes care of and supports everyone, but mothers have more responsibilities than me of course. On weekends, when possible, we'll all see each other together. On December 26th, come what may, we will all meet again, even mothers. They are called brothers, there are no half-brothers.”

When asked what you think of those who, in politics, talk about birth rates and having children, he says that it is nonsense: “You cannot force a person to have children, it is absurd violence, like when a 30-year-old woman he is said to be 'of age'. I find it one of the most annoying and offensive things. The needs of repopulation greatly diminish the issue, children must be born from love.”