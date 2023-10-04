Over the last few hours, Mario Biondi he made an unpublished statement regarding his private life. A few weeks ago, precisely on September 16, 2023, the artist got married and, two weeks later, declared that he was ready to have his tenth child. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Mario Biondi is one of the artists most famous and popular in the world of Italian music. Recently, during an interview, the person concerned spoke about his private life and revealed a backstory which has become the subject of chatter online.

On September 16, 2023, for the first time, the man pronounced the fateful yes before the altar promising eternal love to her fourth companion. The singer-songwriter is already the father of nine childrenfrom the three previous relationships, but it seems that I am not satisfied.

Therefore, he himself expressed the desire to have the tenth child. L’announcement arrived directly at “Corriere della Sera” where the singer indulged in ainterview:

I do some sort of counting and say ‘but are they just these?’. They always seem few to me, perhaps because I love when there are many of us, when there is sharing. Having so many loves close by is an incredible blessing. I am a working dad who takes care of and supports everyone, but mothers have more responsibilities than me of course.

Therefore, despite already having nine children, Mario Biondi seems intent on further expanding his family family. These were his words: