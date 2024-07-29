The Televisa reality show ‘The House of the Famous 2’ It is becoming ‘better’ every time and its followers are keeping track of it, as its inhabitants make unexpected statements that surprise everyone. Now, Mario Bezares He says why he thinks they killed Paco Stanley.

In ‘LCDLFM2’, reality show Televisagives his opinion on the murder of Paco Stanley which occurred at the end of 1999 in Mexico City and he speaks as he has never done before, because he had never publicly expressed his opinion on the reasons why he was murdered, according to his way of thinking.

In a conversation that Mario Bezares had with his colleagues in ‘LCDLFM2’, among them Luis ‘Potro’ Caballero, Adrián Marcelo, Sabine Moussier and Gala Montes, Mario Bezares say what Paco Stanley did not give money to criminal groups for some land or his cocaine addiction, because he had enough financial solvency to enjoy a life of luxury without owing anything to anyone.

The companions of Mario Bezares in ‘LCDLFM2’reality show of Televisathey looked at him stunned and attentively at the moment of such a revelation, in addition, ‘Mayito’ added that the authorities removed his criminal record, unlike Paola Durante.

‘La Casa de los Famosos México’, in its second season, started off successfully and promises to surpass the first one in which Wendy Guevara was the winner and received four million pesos as a prize.

Let us remember that Paco Stanley He was murdered on June 7, 1999 outside the restaurant ‘El charco de las ranas’, in Mexico City, just as he was leaving the business because he had just finished breakfast and was accompanied by Mario Bezares and Jorge Gil, among his other coworkers.