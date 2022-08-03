the tv host mario bezaresrecreated a video of “La Cotorrisa”, in which, supposedly, he mocked the death of Paco Stanley. In said video, “Mayito” meets her relatives in a restaurant in Monterrey, state of Nuevo León, Mexico. “Family, I’m going to the bathroom,” he said, and given this, they tell him that they are accompanying him.

But what does this have to do with the death of Paco Stanley? Comedian and TV host was shot to death on June 7, 1999, outside the restaurant “El charco de las ranas” in Mexico Citywhere he had gone to eat, after having finished the broadcast of his program “Una tras otros” on TV Azteca.

A few weeks later, Mario Bezares and the aide-de-camp Paola Durantewere incriminated as the intellectual authors of the murder of Paco Stanley. According to the version of some witnesses, before leaving “El puddle of the frogs”, “Mayito” said that he was going to the bathroom, because he supposedly had not liked the food.

Y while Mario Bezares was in the bathroom, outside the aforementioned restaurant, Paco Stanley was killed while they waited for him aboard a van.

In a meeting with several entertainment reporters, outside Televisa, Paul Stanley showed his annoyance and indignation at the alleged joke of Mario Bezares, regarding the death of his father. “The truth is that playing with the death of my father, his friend, as he said, seems to me to be total baseness.”

Likewise, the host of the “Hoy” program, insinuated that Mario Bezares is guilty of the death of Paco Stanley.

On the other hand, between joke and joke… we leave it there, right? Lets think about many other things because when all that happened, they didn’t get out (of jail for) innocent, they got out for lack of evidence, so you have to be careful with what you do.

Regarding what Paul said, it should be remembered that after being arrested in a hotel in Mexico City, Mario Bezares, Paola Durante and three other people were issued a formal prison order. Four months later, they were released, as there were not enough elements to confirm their responsibility in the crimes of qualified homicide, attempted homicide and qualified injuries.

Before the declarations of the also actor, mario bezaresin an interview for Telediario, He stated that he did not make fun of Paco’s death, but of what he himself experienced. “What did he say: ‘between joke and joke’, between joke and joke? Well, the truth appears, it is a truth of mine, it is a situation that I went through, it is something that happened to me, it is something that I really lived “.

mario bezares He pointed out that if Paul Stanley has evidence against him, he can present it to the corresponding authorities, since the case has not been closed.. “The truth is that he is completely misinformed, and I think that I am going to answer him and I am going to tell him. All the tests were fabricated and invented, they never found anything of what they imputed to me.”

I am a completely free person, I am an innocent person, because they never found any of the evidence they imputed. So if he has some evidence, well, the case is not closed, I think because they haven’t found the real culprits.

According to the television host, someone is “heating his head” to Paul Stanley. “I have a clear conscience, how dare you say such a thing? You are misinformed because I am innocent, I think they must have made a big deal about it, because it is wrong.”