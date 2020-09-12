Mario Benedetti, along with his library, in 1963.

Within the eighties of the final century Mario Benedetti (1920-2009) was learn by everybody. Colloquial, dedicated and intense, his poems turned track and flag in Latin America. It was recited by those that had endured exile (a tear that Benedetti himself knew for political causes since 1973 in Argentina, Peru, Cuba and Spain, for 12 years till his return to Montevideo), and likewise by those that had stayed to chew on the dictatorship at residence. Each of them turned poems similar to Protection of pleasure or I like you into hymns, which Nacha Guevara sang in an unreachable voice: “If I like you, it is since you are my love, my confederate and the whole lot …”. These phrases jumped from ebook to file, to poster, to widespread tradition.

Acts, translations and reissues will accompany the centenary of the poet’s beginning subsequent Monday. All these tributes aspire to point out {that a} author recited from reminiscence for a number of generations can nonetheless convey information. Among the many deliberate occasions, the presentation on the Instituto Cervantes in Madrid of an anthology of his poems by Joan Manuel Serrat stands out.

Within the sixties Benedetti had already printed Truce, consecrating novel translated into some thirty languages ​​and made into a movie, about an sudden love between two workplace colleagues, a younger lady and a widower twice her age. And it’s in that decade, in 1966, when she addressed the letter, hitherto unpublished, to her namesake and good friend Mario Vargas Llosa, an epistle that could be a mirror of a feverish time of mental exchanges. The letter integrates the file of the Mario Benedetti Foundation, which additionally homes the ten,000 volumes of the Uruguayan library of the author (the Madrid, of about 6,000, was donated by him to the College of Alicante). “There are kilos of unpublished letters. We’re engaged on an epistolary with the poet Thought Vilariño, however a lot stays to be seen. We could have multiple shock for the readers ”, says, from Montevideo, Hortensia Campanella, biographer and director of the muse, who each September 14 reveals the winner of the Worldwide Prize for Human Rights and Solidarity Mario Benedetti.

Politics and creation

The Benedetti of that letter reproduced by EL PAÍS is that of Thanks for the hearth. Dedicated to the ideology of the Latin American left and near the increase, he had participated that yr in Cuba on the jury for the Casa de Las Américas Prize and traveled to Paris to be a Unesco rapporteur and translator. “Vargas Llosa has simply completed The inexperienced Home; it’s a second wherein political discussions coincide with artistic energy ”, remembers Campanella.

The son of a pharmaceutical chemist, Benedetti was all the time a detailed voice, an odd author. He had a avenue: from the age of 14, the monetary straits of his household led him to work in varied trades; was a salesman, accountant, stenographer … He supported his alternative by the widespread reader as a poet (for the reason that look Indelible eve in 1945), novelist (from Who of us, in 1953), quick story author (particularly from Montevideans, 1959) and critic, in publications such because the journal Quantity or the legendary weekly March, whose literary part he directed in 1954.

In 1946 he married Luz López Alegre, the girl of his life, and it was his widowhood, after 60 years, that determined him to go away Madrid, which alternated with Montevideo.

On Monday, whereas a model of La trugua by the Sodre Nationwide Ballet is introduced within the Uruguayan capital, two acts will coincide in Madrid on-line from 7:00 p.m. One in House of America, sponsored by the Uruguayan Middle, with poems and dramatized texts, and one other on the Cervantes Institute, which can convey collectively a number of generations of benedettinos joyful on the presentation of Mario Benedetti. Poetic anthology (Alfaguara), produced and prefaced by Serrat, with whom the 1999 Reina Sofía Prize labored with 4 fingers on an emblematic album: El Sur additionally exists (1985). “In all probability” – says Serrat – “is essentially the most extensively learn poet in our language and, actually, essentially the most sung”. The singers Joaquín Sabina and Marwan and the writers Benjamín Prado and Elvira Sastre may also take part, amongst others.

A lesson

Luis García Montero, director of Cervantes, analyzes Benedetti’s stainless pull: “His literature supplied a manner of uniting Historical past with intimacy, of approaching Spanish-American politics when not solely the dogmas and slogans of the events but additionally the emotions amorous affairs, loneliness, particular person expertise had their main position. It was an necessary lesson for the Spanish poets who on the finish of the Franco regime tried not solely to have the ability to vote each 4 years, but additionally to evaluation what sentimental schooling meant ”.

On the affect of Benedetti on younger individuals, García Montero displays: “Poetry is a border style between the general public and the personal, which social networks improve. It attracts their clear, direct language. After all there’ll all the time be the grievance of the hermetics, of the experimentalists.

This sustained presence in Spain contrasts with the tensions that his situation as a mass writer generally generates in Latin America, the place it’s troublesome to seek out him in essential anthologies. Jimena Márquez, a Uruguayan playwright from the so-called technology of the kids of the dictatorship, staged this distancing in Primary notions for the development of bridges, a piece commissioned by the Nationwide Comedy, launched for the centenary. Whereas recovering from the covid, he analyzes this expertise on WhatsApp: “I used to be very removed from his work, though I acknowledged him as an amazing companion in adolescence. I am a literature instructor and to say that you simply preferred Benedetti was sinful. I fell a bit in that ingratitude ”. Her piece vindicates the author: “Right now we all know that by way of her we had been in a position to converse and assume and speak amongst ourselves in regards to the dictatorship, regardless that we’ve got not lived by way of it. Additional, I defend one other heritage that Gelman expressed in a documentary about Benedetti. We needs to be grateful, he pressured, that somebody has gained so many readers for poetry ”.