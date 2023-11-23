The Italian striker Mario Balotelli was involved this Thursday in a violent traffic accident in Brescia, where he recovers from an injury.

Balotelli, 33, plays for Adana Demirspor in Turkey and suffered a knee injury on November 12, when he came on in the second half of his team’s 0-0 home draw against Fenerbahce. In principle, he will be out of action for seven weeks.

In the midst of this panorama, the player suffered a severe crash: he lost control of his Audi Q8 and destroyed it. According to the ANSA agency, Balotelli “He came out of the cabin unharmed but staggering. All the airbags in Balotelli’s car went off.”

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident and treated the player. His brother, Enock Barwuah, who plays for Rovato, in Italy’s fifth division, and several of his friends also appeared at the scene, taking him to his house.

⚠️🏎️ This is how Mario Balotelli’s car looked after an accident in the Italian city of Brescia ❌ The player refused to take the breathalyzer test🇮🇹 @GdB_it 🗞️pic.twitter.com/eAiNLTF4DX — El Larguero (@ellarguero) November 23, 2023

The problem that Balotelli would face due to the crash

However, Balotelli’s situation could be complicated because he was apparently intoxicated at the time of the crash.

“The causes of the accident are still to be determined. Balotelli, however, According to a local police official, he refused to take a breathalyzer test,” publishes Sky Sport.

For this reason, Balotelli would have to face an investigation as if he had, in fact, scored positive in the test, by refusing to take it.

Away from the Italian national team since 2019, Balotelli has had very little activity in the last three seasons. He has only played 25 games, 18 with Sion of Switzerland and 7 with Adana Demirspor (in two stages). He scored nine goals.

