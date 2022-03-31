While Italy was involved in the match with Turkey, Mario Balotelli showed himself on social media with his new girlfriend

Over the last few hours, news has come from Mario Balotelli that has left the world of the web speechless. The famous footballer has shown himself together with his fiancée, even though he had already revealed his name a few months ago. Numerous were the messages of the fans below the post.

Mario Balotelli never ceases to amaze all of his fan. Recently the well-known footballer ended up at the center of the gossip column. This time to make him the protagonist of a gossip it was a photo which he himself has published on social media. Let’s find out what it is about in detail.

A few months later in which he had unveiled theidentity of his new flame, Mario Balotelli has decided to introduce his new girlfriend to the world of the web. Therefore, while theItaly was playing the match against Turkey won 3-2 by the blue, the footballer posted one photo which portrays him together with Francesca Monti.

These are the words which can be read in the caption below the post on his Instagram profile:

Love is the strongest and most beautiful emotion you can feel, so love thank you, let’s love each other forever.

Without a shadow of a doubt, the post in question has made the boom of like within a few hours. Numerous were the comments by all his fans who regretted the fact that the striker from Brescia had not played in the national team. For example a user he wrote:

Mancini should have summoned you and made you the owner.

Mario Balotelli: the note from Francesca Monti

However already at the beginning of the month of Novemberthe footballer had posted a story on his Instagram profile in which there was the tag by Francesca Monti. She had left him a note with written: