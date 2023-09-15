A year after leaving for Swiss side FC Sion, Mario Balotelli has returned to Adana Demirspor, the Turkish club of Dutch coach Patrick Kluivert.

The 33-year-old Balotelli, once a great talent, but an enfant terrible for some time, signed with Adana Demirspor for a year, with an option for an extra season. Balotelli already played for the club from Adana in the south of Turkey in the 2021/2022 season. He made a good impression there with 19 goals in 35 games. At FC Sion, Balotelli scored six times in 19 games last season.

Balotelli played 36 games for the Italian national team. His last international match dates from September 2018, in the Nations League against Poland (1-1). The former top talent made waves in his early years at Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan and Liverpool, but was never able to fully live up to the great expectations due to his actions on and off the field.

In Turkey, the attacker will meet coach Kluivert, who earlier this year committed himself to last season’s number four for two years. Assistant Winston Bogarde recently left Adana Demirspor, which failed to reach the group stage of the Conference League at the end of August. The Belgian Racing Genk proved too strong after penalties in the play-offs.



