Mario Balotelli is once again a protagonist in European football, and not because of his goals or an incredible play, it is because of an unusual moment that he caused in his team's locker room, the Adana Demirspor from Türkiye.

'Super Mario' He went viral on social media for throwing gunpowder in the middle of his team's dressing room after a game, several of his teammates were surprised by the 'wickedness' of the Italian striker.

Mario Balotelli, Nice striker. Photo:AFP Share

Balotelli He was sitting in his position in the locker room, while several of his teammates were changing and not paying attention, even a prop man is arranging the towels in the middle of the dressing room.

From one moment to the next, the player took out a lighter and a firecracker, lit it and threw it in the middle of the locker room. When it exploded, he covered his ears and couldn't stop laughing as several people looked on and got a tremendous scare.

It is not known if the Adana Demirspor sanctioned Mario Balotelli for what happened and for arriving with gunpowder at the games and the locker room.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Italian has been the protagonist of such an event. A few years ago, when he was playing for Manchester City, he set fire to his house in England after launching fireworks from his bathroom window.

Mario Balotelli Photo:EFE / Screenshot Share

After what happened, he explained that he felt bored and decided to throw gunpowder, but he didn't expect the bathroom curtain to catch fire and cause an emergency that could have lethal consequences.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO